  4. If ISI chief is replaced Imran's govt will fall like a house of cards: Maryam Nawaz

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 12:20:04hrs
"Imran Khan used to blame Nawaz Sharif of locking horns with the state institutions; but when his turn came, attacking the institution of the armed forces is one thing, he in fact carries out a suicide attack on them (just to save one person)," Maryam told a rally.

She said that Khan was not taking a stand on principle but wanted to retain the spymaster to save his own government, the report said.

Maryam not only harangued Khan throughout her address, but also dedicated a good part of her speech to take a dig at Lt-Gen Hameed also.

She said that Khan, by saving his "godfather", was also making a mockery of the institution of the armed forces.

"Imran Khan wants to a save the person, who was stealing elections and ballot boxes for him; who was oppressing his opponents; blackmailing judges to get favourable decisions; abducting journalists; and pulling the plug on (TV) channels," she added.

A relentless Maryam Nawaz fired off a trenchant broadside against Khan, charging him with undermining state institutions by launching, what she described, a "suicide attack" on the armed forces.

The PML-N Vice President and the most vocal opponent of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, told a charged crowd at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad that Khan was undermining state institutions to satisfy "his selfish zeal".

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at sanjeev.s@ians.in)

--IANS
san/ksk/

