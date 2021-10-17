If ISI chief is replaced Imran's govt will fall like a house of cards: Maryam Nawaz

She said that Khan was not taking a stand on principle but wanted to retain the spymaster to save his own government, the report said.

"Imran Khan used to blame Nawaz Sharif of locking horns with the state institutions; but when his turn came, attacking the institution of the armed forces is one thing, he in fact carries out a suicide attack on them (just to save one person)," Maryam told a rally.

Maryam not only harangued Khan throughout her address, but also dedicated a good part of her speech to take a dig at Lt-Gen Hameed also.

She said that Khan, by saving his "godfather", was also making a mockery of the institution of the armed forces.

"Imran Khan wants to a save the person, who was stealing elections and ballot boxes for him; who was oppressing his opponents; blackmailing judges to get favourable decisions; abducting journalists; and pulling the plug on (TV) channels," she added.

A relentless Maryam Nawaz fired off a trenchant broadside against Khan, charging him with undermining state institutions by launching, what she described, a "suicide attack" on the armed forces.

The PML-N Vice President and the most vocal opponent of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, told a charged crowd at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad that Khan was undermining state institutions to satisfy "his selfish zeal".

