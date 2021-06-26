If opposition in country comes together, strong political alternative can emerge: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday responded to recent remarks by National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and said that a strong political alternative can emerge provided the opposition parties in the country stay together.



While addressing reporters, Raut said, "Shiv Sena had also said that a strong front of opposition can be formed along with Congress. Even Congress has endorsed this. If the opposition in this country comes together, a strong political alternative can emerge."

These remarks by Shiv Sena leader came in response to Sharad Pawar's remarks wherein he said that alliance was not discussed in the meeting (Rashtra Manch meeting) but if an alternative force is to be raised, it will be done only by taking along the Congress.

Yesterday, Pawar spoke on the question whether he'll be the face of a new alternative alliance and said, "We haven't discussed but I think we'll have to go ahead by taking a role of collective leadership. I did this for years but right now I'll work for keeping everyone together, guiding and strengthening them."

When asked about Congress's intention to contest elections alone in Maharashtra, Pawar had said, "Every political party has the right to expand itself. To increase the energy of our party workers we also make such statements. Similarly, if Congress says something like that (to fight next elections alone) we welcome it because it's their right (to expand their party)."

NCP leader Majeed Memon, who was also part of the meeting said Rashtra Manch chief Yashwant Sinha had called the meeting at Pawar's residence. He also refuted media speculation about Congress being boycotted by the meeting. (ANI)

