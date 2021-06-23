If Pilot is an outsider in Raj, what about Sonia and Manmohan, asks BJP

Jaipur, June 23 (IANS) After an independent MLA from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, Ramkesh Meena termed former deputy CM Sachin Pilot as an outsider in Rajasthan, the State BJP on Wednesday brought up the issue of the status of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Attacking the Congress, it raised questions on Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh saying both of them were born outside India.

In his tweet, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "After all, Ramkesh Meena, close to CM Ashok Gehlot, has spoken what is going in the mind of his chief. According to his statement, Sachin Pilot is an outsider. But then, Congress's supreme leader Sonia Gandhi is originally from Italy. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born in Pakistan. Along with this, the most influential leader of Congress, Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan KC Venugopal is originally from Kerala. When Pilot is an outsider, then who are these influential leaders of Congress? What would you say about them. Just clarify your point," he said.

