If Rahul wants to visit J-K for enjoyment, will make arrangements: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday defended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for sending back Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation from the Srinagar airport.

"If Rahul Gandhi wants to visit Jammu and Kashmir for touring and enjoyment then we will request the tourism department to make all the arrangements for those activities. He was sent back because there were chances that the situation could get dangerous," Raut told reporters here.

A delegation of leaders including Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport.The delegation comprising leaders of opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS had gone there to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva, and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar on Saturday.Before leaving from the airport in Delhi, the leaders had insisted that they were only going to assess the ground realities and not for creating any disturbance.Speaking about the decision by the Centre to revoke sections of Article 370 Raut said, "I will not say whose dreams were fulfilled by the decision of removing Article 370 but I can definitely say that the whole country wanted this to happen. I thank the Home Minister for taking this decision." (ANI)