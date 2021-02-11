If Republicans fail to convict Trump, it will be because jury includes his co-conspirators: Hillary Clinton

"If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won't be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense," Clinton wrote on the microblogging website."It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators," she wrote further.According to The Hill, the former US top diplomat's tweet comes after the second day of arguments from House impeachment managers before the Senate. Representatives David Cicilline and Joaquin Castro attempted to "draw a direct line between" the rioters (who stormed the US Capitol on January 6) and Trump where at least one person was reading a tweet from Trump attacking Vice President Mike Pence over a megaphone during the riot.Clinton, last month, expressed solidarity towards the impeachment of Trump by saying it is essential to impeach him in wake of the Capitol riots but warned that impeachment alone "won't remove white supremacy from America".In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Clinton wrote that Wednesday's attack on the Capitol was the "tragically predictable result" of white-supremacist grievances fueled by Trump adding that his departure from office -- whether immediately or on January 20 -- "will not solve the deeper problems exposed by this episode".Impeachment managers also introduced never-before-seen footage of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman apparently directing Senator Mitt Romney (Republican from Utah) away from the House side of the Capitol."It was obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to. It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," the 2012 presidential candidate later told reporters he had been unaware of his proximity to the rioters before viewing the footage.The upper chamber in the US Congress is unlikely to secure the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump which would bar him from holding office again.However, only six Republicans voted that the trial itself was constitutional earlier this year. The Senate determined on Tuesday on a 56-to-44 vote that it has jurisdiction to try former the president. A two-thirds majority will be needed for conviction, meaning that at least 17 of the 50 Senate Republicans have to break ranks and join their Democratic colleagues.Trump's impeachment trial resumed on Wednesday as the US Senate proceeds to hear arguments for and against convicting him of instigating last month's violent attack on Congress.House managers, who are the first to take the floor, plan to use previously unseen security footage to show "extreme violence" of the January 6 assault and make clear how close Trump's loyalists came to lawmakers, the Washington Times said.Trump's lawyers have urged the Senate to dismiss as unconstitutional and "self-evidently wrong" allegations that their client had a role in the attack on the Capitol by his loyalists who sought to prevent the congressional certification of his loss to Joe Biden. (ANI)