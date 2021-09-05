If Samyukta Kisan Morcha wants to enter politics, we will welcome them: Sanjeev Balyan

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Highlighting that farmers' agitation is taking a political form, Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan on Sunday said that if Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) want to enter politics then the BJP will be welcome them.



His remarks came in response to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's statement that it would campaign against BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022.

"It can be said that the farmer's agitation is taking a political form. Everyone has the right to practice politics. If they (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) want to come in politics then we will welcome them," said Balyan.

Notably, a Kisan Mahapanchayat was organised today by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar against the three central farm laws.

Responding to a question that a large number of people from the Sikh and Muslim communities are participating in the Kisan Mahapanachayats, Balyan said, "I will say that the organisers are answerable. They should ensure that the environment remains peaceful. The panchayats should be conducted in a peaceful manner. Some people come from outside and ruin the atmosphere. I hope the organisers take care of this."

Thousands of farmers from across states gathered at GIC Grounds in Muzaffarnagar to participate in the Mahapanchayat today. Security personnel in large numbers were deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)