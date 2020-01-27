If talks are held with Pak now, they will be on PoK only: Rajnath

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that if talks are held with Pakistan now, they will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"People ask what will happen to PoK? Parliament of India has already passed a resolution that it is a part of India. I have said it earlier too, Jammu and Kashmir's work is done. If talks are held with Pakistan now, they will be on PoK only," the Defence Minister said here.



Talking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Singh said, "I want to say about NRC...should not a country know how many natives and how many foreigners are in the country. What is the problem even if NRC comes? (NRC par main kehna chahata hoon. Kya kisi desh ko yeh nahi pata hona chahiye ki desh mein kitne swadeshi hain, kitne videshi hain? NRC agar aa bhi jata hai toh kya pareshani hain?)"

The Defence Minister's statement over PoK comes weeks after Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that if Indian Army gets an order then it will take appropriate action to reclaim PoK.

He had pointed out that a parliamentary resolution states that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action," the Army chief had said while speaking to the media in Delhi. (ANI)

