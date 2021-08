If there is issue it will be resolved, says Harish Rawat on Amarinder-Sidhu rift

Speaking to reporters here today after holding a meeting with Sidhu, working presidents Pawan Goel and Kuljit Nagra and general secretary Pargat Singh, Rawat said, "If there is an issue, it will be resolved. I'm in Chandigarh for few days. Those who want to meet me, are welcome. As of now, Chandigarh (party) president has been called for a meeting."Meanwhile, after Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pargat Singh slammed the All India Congress Committee in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat for backing Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the upcoming state Assembly polls, Rawat had on Monday said there are several faces in the party and one should not be impatient.Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "The same allegations were made earlier when I praised Navjot Singh Sidhu. We have many faces at the national level like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. At the local level also, we have several faces like Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and even Pargat Singh. One should not be impatient. 2022 elections are nearby and everyone is watching us. So, I believe these conflicts should have first been discussed with the right medium inside the party. I know when I need to say and what to say."Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pargat Singh on Sunday questioned AICC state in-charge Harish Rawat and asked who gave him the right to take a big decision about Punjab.Singh, who is believed to be close to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, said, "When all the MLAs had met the three-member Kharge Committee constituted by the party high command in Delhi three months ago, it was decided that the Punjab Assembly elections to be held in 2022 would be fought under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Now, if Harish Rawat is saying that the 2022 Punjab elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, then he should also tell when this decision was taken.""Congress state in-charge Harish Rawat is my good friend but who gave him the right to take such a big decision about Punjab at his level? What is the meaning of Captain's leadership now after the Kharge committee's decision to contest elections under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?" added the Congress MLA.Last week Rawat had said the party will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.Pargat Singh's statement comes at a time when Rawat is scheduled to visit Punjab soon and meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.The top leadership of the Congress party has made it clear that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be leading the party in the upcoming state Assembly polls.Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month amid efforts by the party's central leadership to end factionalism in the state unit. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year. (ANI)