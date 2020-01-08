If victims receive justice, rate of such crimes will come down, says father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim expressed his satisfaction over a Delhi court order issuing death warrant against all four convicts and said that the rate of such crimes will come down if victims start to receive justice.



Speaking to ANI from outside his residence in Delhi's Dwarka, Singh said, " It is hard to say that such incidents will stop. But if victims start to receive justice, the rate of such crimes will definitely come down".

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a death warrant against all four convicts in the case. They are scheduled to be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The case pertains to the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman by six persons on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim had later died while undergoing treatment.

While the main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial, another accused was a minor at the time of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)

