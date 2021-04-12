'If you present views peacefully, world will listen': Mehbooba appeals to J-K youth to lay down weapons

"Nobody will understand the language of weapons. If you present your views peacefully, the world will listen to you. If you speak the language of guns you'll be killed and you'll gain nothing. I appeal to the youth of J&K youth to leave their weapons and talk. They'll have to listen one day," Mufti said.She also alleged that the Centre was not permitting peaceful dissent and was pushing the youth of the region towards gun culture. "If Prime Minister appeals to militants of Assam to join the mainstream and leave their weapons if talks are held with Boro (Bodo), then what is the difficulty in doing the same in Jammu and Kashmir? Why is there no option besides "maar daar" and jail? How long will this injustice continue? Their mother and father do not have money to visit them in jail.""You want the youth to take weapons and kill them on that pretext," she alleged.Further appealing to the youth to lay down their weapons, Muft said: "I want the youth to lay down weapons. Nobody will understand the language of weapons. If you present your views peacefully, the world will listen to you. If you speak the language of guns you will be killed and gain nothing. I appeal to Jammu and Kashmir youth to leave the weapons and talk. The Centre will have to listen one day," she added.Mufti said that the Centre government by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution was "breaking a covenant" with Jammu and Kashmir but despite that the Union Territory continues to be on good terms with the Centre."We ask our nation to give us back what was snatched away from us. If you want the people of Jammu and Kashmir, you will have to reinstate our honour. There is no other way. I say this to my country. Why does BJP get angry when I say it? Will I ask from Pakistan?" she said."We had a pact with India. You broke the pact but still, we are good enough to hold your hands," she further said."I know many channels will call me anti-national today but to reinstate Jammu Kashmir's honour, I have to say this. What can I do?.. Whom should I get my nationalist certificate from?" she asked.Mufti also told the Centre, "Jammu and Kashmir needs schools, colleges, universities, Medical and Engineering colleges more than it needs temples and mosques." (ANI)