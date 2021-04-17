IFB Rabah collision: Rescue operation underway, 6 bodies recovered

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Two fishermen have been rescued and six bodies have been recovered so far in the search and rescue operation that is underway for the victims of 'IFB Rabah collision', an official statement said on Saturday.

Indian Navy ships Subhadra and Tillangchang, along with naval aircraft has been deployed since April 14 in the operation to locate missing fishermen at sea off the coast of Mangalore.According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, an Indian Fishing Boat 'IFB Rabah' with 14 fishermen embarked had suffered a collision with a Singapore flag merchant ship 'MV APL Le Havre', 40 nautical miles west of New Mangalore on April 13. (ANI)