IFFCO aims at production of nano urea liquid fertilizer for crop productivity

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya while replying in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) has developed nanotechnology-based Nano Urea Liquid Fertilizer in an aim to address the imbalanced and excessive use of conventional urea.



"IFFCO has developed nanotechnology-based Nano Urea (Liquid) fertilizer that aims to address the imbalanced and excessive use of conventional Urea. It further aims to improve crop productively, soil health and nutritional quality of the produce," said Mandaviya.

He said that the government is encouraging the production of nano fertilizers in the country,

"The Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare vide notification No. S.O.884 (E) dated February 24, 2021 had notified for inclusion of any Nano fertilizer in Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) which will necessarily comply with the guidelines stipulated in the notification," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Minister added that the Nano urea (liquid) fertilizer will be manufactured by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO). Further, in pursuance of Clause 20D of Fertilizer Control Order (FCO), the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare vide notification no S.O.885 (E) dated 24th February 2021 notified the specification in respect of "Nano urea (liquid) fertilizer" to be manufactured by M/s Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) in India for a period of three years. (ANI).

