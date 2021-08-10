IFFCO gets permission to export Nano Urea Liquid fertilizer

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers accorded permission to the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to export Nano Urea (Liquid) fertilizer subject to some conditions.



"I am directed to refer to your letter dated 15 June 2021 on the subject mentioned above and to state that the Competent Authority has accorded permission to IFFCO for export of Nano Urea (Liquid) fertilizer subject to the following conditions:" said a letter by Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

According to the letter, the competent authority accorded permission to the IFFCO under some conditions which are: (i) Total export will not exceed 20 per cent of the total production of Nano Urea (Liquid) fertilizer in a year; (ii) No subsidized raw material (fertilizer/urea) will be used for the production of Nano Urea (Liquid) fertilizer; (iii) IFFCO may approach the Department of Fertilizers for grant of NOC on case to case basis in prescribed proforma as per DGFT Notification dated 7 January 2019.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), on May 31, introduced the world's first Nano Urea, an innovative solution for reducing environmental pollution and soil health.

Meanwhile, IFFCO also sought permission from the Department of Fertilizers for the export of Nano Urea (liquid) manufactured from its Nano Fertilizer Plant facility set up at Kalol, Gujarat. (ANI)

