IFFCO gives order to set up 2nd oxygen plant in UP

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and shortage of oxygen supply, the IFFCO on Friday announced that it has given the order for its second oxygen plant in Uttar Pradesh's Aonla.



IFFCO's Managing Director Dr U S Awasthi tweeted about the same and wrote, "To give free oxygen to hospitals in nation's service, IFFCO gave order for second Medical Oxygen plant with capacity of 130 cubic mtr per hour in its Aonla unit in Uttar Pradesh. Will commence by 30th May."

According to the release by IFFCO, they will give out free oxygen to hospitals in the nation's service.

The plant will commence its operation by May 30 with a capacity of 130 cubic mtr per hour.

"The transposition of plant requires time for which a separate team has been allocated. It will be an automatic cylinder filling turnkey plant," IFFCO said.

The plant will generate medical-grade oxygen and fill 450 big D type cylinders daily and 150 medium B size cylinders on demand supplied to all hospitals.

IFFCO will also fill up the oxygen cylinders for hospitals in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas, free of cost.

Hospitals need to bring their own cylinders for a refill. A security deposit will be taken if cylinders will be taken from IFFCO to avoid hoarding of oxygen, read the release.

The work for the other two plants at Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh and Paradeep in Odisha is also on high speed, IFFCO said. (ANI)

