IFFCO gives order to set up 3rd oxygen plant in UP, to commence from May 30

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on Sunday said its third oxygen plant being set up in Uttar Pradesh, at Prayagraj, will commence operation from May 30 and will provide the supply for free of cost to hospitals in the state.



According to the release by IFFCO, the capacity of an oxygen plant that is coming up at Prayagraj's Phulphur unit will be of 130 cubic meters per hour.

The plant will generate medical-grade oxygen and fill 450 big D type cylinders daily and 150 medium B size cylinders on demand supplied to all hospitals free from May 30, it added.

The IFFCO is setting up total of four oxygen plants in the country at a cost of about Rs 30 crore.

Two plants will be established in Uttar Pradesh -- one at Aonla in Bareilly and the other one at Phulphur in Prayagraj. One each plant is coming at Paradeep (Odisha) and Kalol (Gujarat).

Several states have been witnessing a shortage of oxygen supply amid a surge in Covid cases. (ANI)

