IFFCO to not increase rates of DAP, NPK, NPS fertilisers

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), world's biggest processed fertiliser cooperative, on Tuesday said it will not increase the maximum retail price of its DAP, NPK and NPS fertilisers.



"We, at IFFCO, reiterate that the per bag prices of DAP, NPK (10:26:26) , NPK (12:32:16), and NPS fertilisers are Rs 1200, Rs 1175, Rs 1185, and Rs 925 respectively. We are always committed to serve the farmers and aim to reduce agricultural input cost to farmers," an official statement by IFFCO said.

"In the last Rabi season also, IFFCO did not increased the prices for the complex fertilisers. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan of doubling the farmers income by 2022," it added.

IFFCO also added that although there is a huge spike in the cost of raw materials in the international market, IFFCO's commitment for farmers' service will remain intact.

IFFCO has five manufacturing plants in India and is the largest and leading fertiliser player of country. It contributes to around 32.1 per cent of Phosphatic and 21.3 per cent of Nitrogenous fertilisers produced in India. (ANI)

