IFS officer shares special posts on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to put up a series of special post.

The IFS officer greets the nation on National Girl Child Day by sharing a throwback picture of Mangala Mani, who became the first Indian woman and ISRO's first woman scientist to spend more than one year in the chills of Antarctica in 2018.

The tweet read, "'Ladki hai, Ghar se kitna hi door jaegi'. Mangala Mani recently became first Indian woman to live in Antarctica for 403 days. An ISRO scientist on expedition. On #NationalGirlChildDay lets recognise role played by such women in country's progress. Ladki padhao, aage badhao!!"

Apart from that tweet, the IFS officer put a series of tweets to greet other personalities of India including Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems & former Project Director for Agni-IV missile in DRDO and Sudha Moorthy, writer & chairman, Infosys foundation. The tweet read: "'Ladki hai padh likh ke kya kar Legi, karna to ghar ka kam hi hai.' Meet Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems & former Project Director for Agni-IV missile in DRDO. The first woman scientist to head a missile project in #India. Known as the 'Missile Woman'." "'Ladki hai ghar me rahegi to acha hai.'Sudha Moorthy was doing PG at IISc in 1974. Took it as a challenge & became 1st woman to work on TELCO shop floor, opened way for other women in India. This small town girl from Hubli is now successful writer & chairman, Infosys foundation." The complete social media is filled with pride and love for our daughters and greets the the daughters of our country on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. A user wrote: "It's rather 'Ladki hai... ghar se door mat hi bhejo'...Ladki kitna door tak pahunch jayegi ya pahunch sakti hai uski paribhasha toh wo khud roz badalti ja rahi." Another wrote: "Wow, great to know. She is a huge inspiration for many. Thanks for sharing about her." A post read, "To be able to fight through daunting and extreme weather conditions speaks volumes of her unwavering strength. A true inspiration for all. Thanks Parveen for sharing. Keep them coming, they make a world of difference to us." A Tweeple remarked, "Ahhhh...proud proud proud." saurav/rt