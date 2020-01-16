IG Armed Kashmir shifted to Cabinet Secretariat

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) In a reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani, IGP, Armed Kashmir has been appointed as Director in the Cabinet Secretariat on deputation basis for a period of four years.

According to an order by the J&K Home Department signed by Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary , Pani, IPS officer of J&K cadre, 2000 batch has been relieved to take up the new assignment.

Vijay Kumar, IPS, currently IGP, Kashmir will hold the charge of post of IGP, Armed Kashmir till further orders, which will be in addition to his own duties.

