IGL, SDMC ink MoU to establish Waste to Energy plant

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to establish waste to energy plant in Delhi to convert Municipal Solid Waste into Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), as per a press release by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.



The MoU was signed in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs and other senior officials from Ministry, SDMC and IGL.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said that solid waste is a big problem in the country and needs to be solved quickly.

"Only 14 per cent of the solid waste was processed in 2014 but in seven years, the figure has gone upto 70 per cent due to the success of Swacch Bharat Mission. The MoU should lead to quick implementation of the project and became a basis for more such projects. It is a small step in the right direction," said Puri.

"It is a win-win project for all stakeholders. There will be a regular review of the project, and the obstacles in its implementation, if any, will be sorted out," he added.

As a part of the MoU, SDMC shall provide a designated area at the identified site in Hastsal in West Zone to IGL for setting up the Biogas plant and CBG Station. SDMC shall also be providing an assured regular supply of segregated biodegradable waste (approx. 100 TPD) to IGL for running the proposed CBG plant.

"The expected production of CBG from this plant is expected to be approx 4000 kg per day. However, this volume of CBG generated would not be sufficient to cater to expected vehicular demand under CNG. Therefore, an Integrated CBG station shall be established to cater to CNG demand of general public as well as captive demand for SDMC vehicles," stated the release.

"This MoU shall be another step towards developing an ecosystem in the country for the production of CBG from various waste and biomass sources leading to multiple benefits like reduction of natural gas imports, reduction of GHG emission. The initiative is also in line with the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Swach Bharat Mission and boosting MSME sector," the release stated further. (ANI)

