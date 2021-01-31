Igloo Cafe becomes new attraction for tourists at J-K's Gulmarg

The cafe has been attracting major crowds. Started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts the first-ever Igloo Cafe in India is a one-of-a-kind experience and the ice restaurant is winning the hearts of visitors."It is a new concept for India but already introduced in foreign countries. We have also claimed it in the Limca Book of Records," Hamid Masoodi, General Manager Kolahoi Green Gulmarg told ANI."We wanted to serve our guests in a unique way with unique accommodation and the idea of doing something dramatic for our guests and patrons has worked. It has attracted a large number of tourists and this new attraction Igloo cafe has become a selfie point in Gulmarg," the Manager said.Detailing it further, he said that the snow cafe measuring 22 feet in diameter and 12.5 feet in height. It has accommodated with four tables which can serve sixteen guests at a time inside the cafe. The outside dimensions of the snow restaurant are 26 feet in diameter and 15 feet in height.Tourists were seen happy after visiting the Igloo Cafe."I am visiting Kashmir second time. But this time Igloo Cafe has surprised me so much. I am very happy that I have come here and also recommend others to visit it once," a tourist, Pooja said.An Igloo is a type of shelter built by snow. It often associated with all Inuit and Eskimo peoples. The ice huts were traditionally used only by the people of Canada's Central Arctic and Greenland's Thule area. (ANI)