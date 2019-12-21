Ignorance behind violence: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan on Saturday blamed people's ignorance over the violence that took place in Delhi's Daryaganj on Friday.

A large number of people took to the streets here on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). After a peaceful protest throughout the day, some miscreants on Friday evening set fire to a car parked outside the DCP office. Stones were also pelted at the police.

In response, the police dispersed people and detained few miscreants.

Harsh Vardhan said that the violence at Daryaganj and Delhi Gate has made it clear that besides ignorance, CAA protest has a political connection. He said it's shocking that parties like the Congress, who were demanding this law, is fuelling the protest. Harsh Vardhan said that in democracy, the police also represent the general public, because they are bound to follow the constitution while working under the government elected by the people.