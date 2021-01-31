IHCL announces the opening of The Connaught

Combining the art deco charm and hustle bustle of Connaught Place with contemporary luxe interiors, The Connaught presents a unique and striking design which appeals to modern sensibilities. Strategically situated in New Delhi's prime area, it is part of the SeleQtions brand -- a named collection of hotels and resorts.

"The Connaught is the newest jewel in the crown of the SeleQtions portfolio. With its thoughtfully designed interiors, it reflects the best of the cultural and social milieu of the city. With this launch, IHCL further strengthens its presence in India's capital," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL.

The hotel features 104 spaciously designed rooms conceptualised by the renowned Swedish designer, Christian Lundwall, of LWA. Exuding character at every corner, it is a great pick for both business and leisure travellers.

The hotel's distinctive offerings include an all-day diner, The Hub, which features global and local cuisine, along with some of Delhi's legendary favourites. The restaurant opens into an al-fresco dining venue, and also extends into a stylish cocktail bar that promises to be the city's most sought after watering hole. The hotel also has state-of-the-art spaces for business conferences or social gatherings, including a 2000 sq. ft. open air terrace.

"The Connaught is a vibrant expression of New Delhi, which includes elements of fun and flamboyance. This is perfectly complemented by our warm and attentive team, who will deliver personalised and immersive experiences. I am looking forward to welcoming guests to our one-of-a kind hotel," said Sonali Chauhan, General Manager, The Connaught, New Delhi.

To mark the official launch of The Connaught, New Delhi- IHCL SeleQtions, the hotel today commenced a series of bespoke events attended by Ministers Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, actor Anupam Kher, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology. The event witnessed an engaging conversation with the global actor, author and motivational speaker, Anupam Kher, who launched his book 'Your Best Day is Today' in conversation with Ina Puri. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, along with Sonali Chauhan, General Manager, The Connaught, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions unveiled the plaque at the event.

