IHG strengthens footprint in Punjab with a Holiday Inn Express & Suites signing in Jalandhar

New Delhi, June 18 (IANSlife) IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Samplast Resorts to develop Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jalandhar GT Road. The new-build hotel featuring 110 keys is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024. With an existing portfolio of hotels from the Holiday Inn brand family across key cities in Punjab, the new development will further strengthen the brand's presence in the country and the state, in line with market demand.

Strategically located on the Grand Trunk Road, also known as NH1 which connects the country's capital city of Delhi to Amritsar, the hotel will benefit from the excellent visibility and convenient access. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jalandhar GT Road will be a short drive from the city's central business district as well as shopping destinations. Additionally, the hotel will have an adjoining strip mall that will offer multiple dining options for hotel guests.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jalandhar GT Road will feature well-equipped modern guest rooms and state-of-the-art facilities. For recreation, the hotel will offer 'Great Room', a bar and a lounge. Other facilities will include a fitness room, meeting rooms, 15,000 sq. ft. of banqueting space, as well as signature amenities in line with brand's promise of offering a comfortable stay to guests.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, Southwest Asia, IHG said, "We are delighted to announce the signing of a new Holiday Inn & Suites hotel and solidifying our presence in the state of Punjab. Punjab is a popular destination with both domestic and international travellers, and Jalandhar, specifically is known to be a hub for the manufacturing industry and is also an important destination for medical tourism. Therefore, in the long-term, there is growing demand for quality branded accommodation in the city and Holiday Inn Express & Suites from our essentials collection fits perfectly well with market needs."

In a joint statement, Rajinder Kumar and Rajan Kumar, Directors at Samplast Resorts added, "It is our first venture in the hospitality sector and partnering with a global, well-respected brand like IHG gives us trust and confidence in the hotel's success. With IHG's credibility, global and local experience, and powerful delivery systems, we are certain that the hotel will emerge as a popular choice amongst the travellers visiting Jalandhar."

IHG currently has 42 hotels operating across five brands in SWA, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a strong pipeline of 51 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years.

