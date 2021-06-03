IHW Council launches COVID relief project for frontline workers, their families

Project titled as "Our Positive Fight", IHW Council has come forward to support the patients and families who are at the frontline of the country's fight against the devastating global pandemic by launching a dedicated relief project for the frontline workers.The project includes setting up of a use-and-return Oxygen Concentrator Bank along with other useful medical devices such as pulse oximeters and thermometers and disposables such as masks, sanitisers, PPE kits especially for the benefit of frontline workers such as medical staff, cleaning staff, delivery staff, utility staff, journalists, police personnel and other professionals and workers who are working on the frontline."Keeping in mind the risks that the media professionals are facing on the line of duty, the Council has joined hands with the Press Club of India to provide benefits of the project to the community", informed the Council's release.As part of it, an initial batch of five oxygen concentrators has been provided to the club that in turn will ensure to allocate them to those in need on a free of cost use-and-return basis. Another batch of 5 concentrators has been provided to Delhi Police for its personnel and their family members.The IHW Council is reaching out to corporates to support the project under their CSR fund and has also initiated crowd funding on fundraising platforms such as ketto.org. At present, the project is supported by Mumbai-headquartered Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, ImpactGuru.com, and Delhi-based leading health focussed public relations firm Teamwork Communication Group."The frontline workers are our first line of defence and in the second wave, they need extra care and support from the people at large. We salute them for their hard work and stand by them when they need it the most. The first batch to Press Club of India is only a beginning and we are in the process of procuring more to help a greater number of frontline workers. We are in touch with corporates to seek their support and utilise their CSR funds to be a part of this cause. Besides, we have also launched a fundraiser through official website and urge people to come forward to help us save lives," said Kamal Narayan, CEO, Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council."The pandemic has affected almost every family in India and frontline workers remain the most vulnerable section of the society. It is our duty to stand by them and we are glad to associate with the IHW Council for this. Bharat Serums has provided 25 oxygen concentrators and we hope that more and more corporates across industries will come forward to support this cause," said Vishwanath Swarup, COO-India Business, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited."Impact Guru has observed a phenomenal increase for various COVID-19 related fundraisers. We have witnessed donors contribute to new types of causes i.e., to procure Oxygen Concentrators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, COVID-19 hospitalization, amongst others. To scale this exponentially, we are pleased to associate with IHW Council to collaboratively make an impact in the lives of people during these unprecedented times. We are pleased that our tech-for-good platform can play a significant role in IHW Council's initiative to fight the good fight," said Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com."In the past 11 years since inception, we had several opportunities to stand by and for the Indian media. However, this one-of-its-kind situation created by the pandemic is costing journalists not only their lives but that of their family members. We already have a programme running for the journalists, but it is a humbling feeling to be able to do more for them, this time, in association with IHW Council," said Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, Teamwork Communications Group. (ANI)