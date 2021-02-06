IIHR to organise National Horticulture Fair in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) on Friday said that it is organising five days National Horticulture Fair (NHF) 2021 from February 8 to February 12 at the IIHR campus situated in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru.



IIHR Director Dr M.R. Dinesh in a meeting said, "NHF will be held under the theme of 'Horticulture for Start-Up and Stand-Up India'. For the first time, Participants are allowed to attend the event online and offline. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Programme will be conducted strictly following the pandemic protocol and a maximum number of 30,000 people will be allowed to be physically present at the venue."

Dinesh explained "Krishi Vijnana Kendra's (KVK) across the country will facilitate the farmers to participate in the virtual fair. Farmers can go to nearby KVKs and after registering their names, they can participate in the NHF and interact with the scientists of IIHR online."

"Scientists will guide the farmers about crop patterns, disease management, soil management and procurement of the seeds. By showcasing live demonstrations about horticulture crops at Hesaraghatta campus, encouraging farmers to take up horticulture as entrepreneurship," he said.

IIHR will also be showcasing the latest technologies and new varieties of vegetables and flowers, it would also promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added. (ANI)

