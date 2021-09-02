IIM Kozhikode announces 50 seats for international students

These 50 seats will be there for Indian nationals residing outside India or foreign nationals with valid passport or travel document residing outside India.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Thursday announced 50 supernumerary seats for international students in its three full time MBA programmes.

The seats have been announced for the flagship MBA - Post graduate Programme (PGP) and two other latest offerings - Post Graduate Programme in Finance (PGP-F) and Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP LSM).

Debashis Chatterjee, director IIM Kozhikode said diversity has always been the pivot around which IIM-K has successfully reshaped management education in the country, over the past decade.

"Our Institute mission of 'Globalizing Indian Thought' closely aligns with the Government of India's thrust towards 'Study in India' programme, which in turn, has received a massive boost since the introduction of National Education Policy 2020 and its focus on providing premium education at affordable costs thereby helping to restore India's role as a Vishwa Guru," said Chatterjee.

IIM Kozhikode has the distinction of breaking into the top-100 in global 'Thought Leadership' category and was placed at 90th Rank as per the 2020 QS World University Rankings.

Shubhasis Dey, dean (Programmes and International Relations) said IIM-K's renewed focus on welcoming international candidates will surely bring in an added vibrancy and dynamism in the classrooms and contribute to the richness of our academic programmes.

The total fee for the two-year programme has been set at 30,000 USD and the enrolling candidates will have an all-resource access permissible stay in the campus including joining the international exchange programme, as for the in-country PGP (MBA) students.

