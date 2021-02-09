IIT-BHU signs MoU for road safety

The chair will focus on research and development, teaching and training in the area of development of highway sector and technical upgradation, introduction of new technology in the field of road safety engineering, development, maintenance and operation of highways.

Varanasi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the ministry's professional chair for 10 years.

The MoU was signed by IIT-BHU Director Prof. Pramod Kumar Jain and Director General (road development) and Special Secretary Indresh Kumar Pandey.

Jain said that IIT-BHU and MoRTH have joined hands to focus on research and development, teaching and training in the area of development of highway sector. This MoU will strengthen research and development activities and act as a centre of excellence in transport engineering, he said.

The creation of MoRTH professional chair at the institute will also act as a strategic advisor to the ministry in new areas relevant to road transport and highway.

Jain further said that the institute and Indian academia will simultaneously conduct studies related to road safety, environment and social impacts under the highway safety development project.

The institute will facilitate or undertake dissemination of technology upgrades in planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance for highway development through standards, guidelines and training.

The institute will provide input to development as well as amendment of standards to be adopted on safety, new materials, technology and support for the preparation of the codes and manuals on behalf of the ministry.

Institute will also provide technical guidance to the ministry in any area related to highway engineering, highway research board of IRC (Indian Road Congress) for identification and monitoring of activities and also organise workshops, symposium on awareness related to highway related topics.

The IIT-BHU will take 8-10 research scholars, including officers nominated by the ministry in the field of highway engineering.

