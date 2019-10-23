IIT Bhubaneswar student falls from campus building, dies

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [india], Oct 23 (ANI): A second-year student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar fell from a campus building and succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chirag was studying Engineering in Computer Science from IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to media, DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said, "In the Mahanadi hostel of IIT Bhubaneswar, one student who was studying computer science in the second year fell from the second or third floor which is yet to be ascertained and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.""A case is registered regarding the incident and we are doing the investigation," he said.The DCP said, "The student's room is searched. The exact cause of death we are trying to ascertain and also whether there is any foul play from the examination of eyewitness and other circumstantial evidence.""We are looking into all possible angles whether is it foul play, a suicide or an accident. There is no definite conclusion yet in this case. The body has been handed over to the parents and the investigating officer is in touch with the parents," he said."There is no evidence has come about any pressure on the student. He was a very bright student and was securing 9.5 CGPA," he added. (ANI)