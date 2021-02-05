IIT-K develops unmanned drone helicopter

Kanpur, Feb 5 (IANS) The Aeronautics Department at the theIndian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), has developed an unmanned drone-helicopter, in collaboration with a start-up EndureAir.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operates on petrol and can carry weight up to 5 kg.

"It is meant for long-endurance surveillance and can also be used for vaccine distribution," said Professor Abhishek of the Aerospace Engineering Department.