IIT-K lauds Yogi's model of Covid management

Conducted by Prof. Manindra Agarwal and his team, the study throws light on the steps taken by the state government to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis during the reverse migration of over 40 lakh migrant workers.

A detailed study, released by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday, stated that sustained, organised and coordinated efforts controlled Covid spread in the most populous state.

It also praises the Yogi government for providing employment to these migrant workers.

The report highlighted that the state government "arranged free bus services for returning migrant workers and ambulance services for the sick."

It also stresses that MNREGA was used for job creation and local self-governing bodies utilised worker database for employment cards.

Upholding the findings, Yogi Adityanath said, "Despite facing numerous challenges such as a huge population, lack of resources and reverse migration of workers, Uttar Pradesh's pandemic response is serving as a 'model' for various states and even countries."

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'guidance and support' throughout the pandemic, he said, "Had the health and medical infrastructure not been expanded under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country would not have been able to fight the pandemic in the way it has."

Underlining the state's progress in terms of availability of medical resources, the chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh continued to work in the direction amid the pandemic.

"From getting the first batch of Covid tests conducted at NIV Pune in 2020 to crossing the milestone of conducting 8 crore tests today in Uttar Pradesh, the state is moving towards becoming self-reliant in every way," he said.

He added that Uttar Pradesh is the only state to have administered over 38 lakh vaccine doses in a single day.

"Overall, 11.5 crore people have the protective shield of the vaccine. The drive is on to vaccinate the entire eligible adult population," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

