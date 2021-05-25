IIT-K starts new courses in statistics, data sciences

Kanpur, May 25 (IANS) IIT Kanpur has announced four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) and a five-year Bachelor of Science-Master of Science (BS-MS) degree programmes in "Statistics and Data Science" to be offered from 2021-22 session by its department of mathematics and statistics.

Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-K, said, "The admissions to the programs will be through Joint Entrance Examination -Advanced. The programme will be tailor-made for students interested in the study and analysis of data. The academic senate and the board of the institute have approved both the courses."