IIT Kanpur constitutes panel to decide if Faiz's poem hurts Hindu sentiment

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has set up a committee to look into whether Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem "Hum Dekhenge" is offensive to Hindu sentiments.

The move came after some faculty member complaint that the students who took out a peaceful march in the campus on December 17 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students sung it as a mark of protest.



The complaint was made to the Director Abhay Karandikar after which the panel was constituted to dwell into the matter. IIT Kanpur will reportedly take strict action on the basis of findings and suggestion of the panel.

Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

