IIT Kanpur creates portable O2 bottle for medical emergencies

Sandeep Patil, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and Director of E-Spin Nanotech, told IANS, "In view of the Covid-19 crisis in the country, E-Spin Nanotech has created 'Swasa Oxyrise'. It increases the oxygen flow inside the body. To fulfil the requirement of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19, this device has been made at IIT Kanpur Incubation Centre. It has been created during the ongoing pandemic by E-Spin Nanotech and Jasolab. It can prove to be very effective during medical emergency. But it cannot be used in case of critically ill patients."

He said, "One more product can be kept with the first aid box. This bottled device can be used during the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Covid-19, it is very effective for asthma patients and army personnel posted at high altitudes. It can be kept in the medical kit quite easily. If someone's oxygen level suddenly starts to drop, it can be very helpful on the to the hospital. One can easily intake oxygen by spraying it inside the face mask which will last for a long time. This will boost the oxygen supply in the body."

The IIT Kanpur alumnus said that 10 litre of oxygen has been compressed in a 180 gram bottle. Nearly 200 shots of oxygen can be given to a person from a single bottle which is available for Rs 499.

Sandeep said nearly 500-600 such bottles are prepared per day. The demand for 'Swasa Oxyrise' bottles is rising from all over the country while its online sale has also been started on the company's website swasa.in

During the 'Bhumi Pujan' of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a mask made by IIT Kanpur. This mask was made by E-Spin.

Many startup companies operate in the IIT Incubated Centre. Sandeep said Prime Minister Modi had praised the masks made by his company in the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

