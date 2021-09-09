IIT Madras ranks best institution for 3rd year in a row

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked first in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a ranking by the Ministry of Education, for the third year in a row. The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has got the second position. IIT Bombay is at number three, while IIT Delhi has been ranked fourth. IIT Kanpur has got the fifth position and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked sixth in this national ranking.

IIT Roorkee has been ranked seventh and IIT Guwahati at number eight.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has come at the ninth position and Banaras Hindu University at the tenth position.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday released the national rankings, according to which the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore is at the first place in the ranking of universities. Jawaharlal Nehru University comes at the second place, Banaras Hindu University third, Kolkata University fourth, Amrit Vishwavidyapeeth Coimbatore fifth, Jamia Millia Islamia sixth, Manipal Academy of Higher Education seventh, Jadavpur University Kolkata eighth, University of Hyderabad ninth, Aligarh Muslim University tenth.

In the engineering category, IIT Madras is the top institute in India followed by IIT Delhi which comes second, IIT Mumbai third, IIT Kanpur fourth, IIT Kharagpur fifth, IIT Roorkee sixth, IIT Guwahati seventh, IIT Hyderabad eighth, NIT Tiruchirappalli ninth and National Institute of Technology, Karnataka at tenth position.

IIM Ahmedabad ranks first among management institutes, while IIM Bangalore is at number two, IIM Kolkata at number three, IIM Kozhikode at number four and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi at number five.

In the colleges category, Delhi University's Miranda House is in the first place among the top ranking colleges across the country, which is followed by Lady Shri Ram College, Loyola College Chennai third, St Xavier's College fourth, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir, Howrah fifth, Coimbatore State PSGR Krishnamal College for Women sixth, Presidency College Chennai seventh, Delhi University's St. Stephen's College eighth, while Delhi University's Hindu College and Shri Ram College of Commerce have been ranked ninth and tenth.

Jamia Hamdard ranks first in the category of pharmacy. Panjab University Chandigarh has been ranked second, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani third, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali fourth, Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai comes fifth.

In the medical colleges category, New Delhi AIIMS has been the top institute across the country, followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh, Christian Medical College Vellore third, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences fourth, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow fifth.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee ranks first in architecture. National Institute of Technology Calicut is the second in this category, while Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is third, School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi fourth and Center for Environmental Planning and Technology University Ahmedabad is fifth.

In dentistry, Manipal College of Dental Science Udupi was ranked first, while Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune came at second place, Savitha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai at third place, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Delhi at fourth place, King George's Medical University Lucknow is at fifth place.

This year a new category has been added to these rankings which include research institutes. Indian Institute of Science Bangalore is at number one in this category, while IIT Madras is at number two, IIT Bombay at number three, IIT Delhi at number four and IIT Kharagpur at number five.

In the category of law colleges, National Law School of India University Bangalore ranks first among law colleges. National Law University Delhi is at second place, University of Law Hyderabad is at third, West Bengal National University of Kolkata is at fourth place.

