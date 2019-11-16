IIT Madras student death: Inquiry will be conducted, strict action to be taken against culprit, says Jayakumar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu cabinet minister and organising secretary of the AIADMK, D Jayakumar on Saturday said that the inquiry will be conducted in IIT Madras student death case and strict action would be taken against the culprit.

Speaking to ANI, Jayakumar said, "Abdul Latheef, the father of Fathima Latheef, has raised some questions and had met Chief Minister and DGP of the state. He himself said he has faith in state government. The inquiry will be made and the culprit will be charged."The minister participated in a programme organised by the state government in Chennai Collectorate office at Parry's. He distributed cheque to various beneficiaries, including specially-abled under various welfare schemes.Speaking about the local body elections preparations by AIADMK, he said, "The AIADMK is a strong party and we won with the good margin in past elections. The DMK has won the Parliamentary election and it was a temporary victory. We will win the local body elections and the next assembly election in the state."The local body polls are likely to be held in the bt the month-end of December. (ANI)