IITs partner Testbook for 360 job preparation programme

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Madras, Roorkee and Ropar have partnered with the government job preparation platform Testbook.com, for its 360-degree job preparation programme.

Testbook intends to make examination preparation for public sector jobs into a tech-driven and automated system. The company has recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with top educational institutions across the country to impart professional skills training for securing high-paying jobs.

More than 50 colleges, including IITs and NIT Jamshedpur, are using the programme to prepare their students for placements and jobs.

"We are excited to introduce Testbook's unique 360-degree skilled campus programme that is specially designed for students for their professional skill development and training. Intending to make India more tech-driven, we are focusing on reaching out to as many educational institutes in the country. Through this, over 80,000 students have benefited till now," said Ashutosh Kumar, Founder and CEO, Testbook.com, in a statement.

For job preparation, the company has also partnered with big giants and invites industry experts from top companies like Google, Amazon, Adobe, Oracle, Microsoft, and many more to engage with students and share the latest industry insights to guide them with a clear roadmap for a job.

"Testbook ensures that the aptitude tests provided are up to the standards of the students at the institute and provide a plethora of study material for students to prepare from. Most importantly, they provide a detailed analysis of the performance on an individual basis as well as an institute level which allows students to target achieving new heights with each attempt," said Pranjal Jain - UG Placement Head, IIT Madras.

Testbook also provides "Testbook Pass" to help students prepare for public and as well as private-sector jobs for campus placements and recruitments exams across engineering, civil services, banking and insurance, railways, defence, teaching etc.

