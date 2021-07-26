I'll not suggest any names for CM post: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) B.S. Yediyurappa announced that he will not be suggesting any names for the coveted post minutes after he stepped down as the Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday. However, sources said that Yediyurappa will spare no effort to install a candidate from his camp to the position.

"I will not suggest any names. It is the prerogative of the BJP party high command to choose the new chief minister," he added.

After submitting his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, he also said that he will extend full cooperation for the candidate chosen by the party. The party is capable of choosing the right candidate, he added.

Yediyurappa also tweeted that his decision to step down was his own. Speaking after his visit to the Raj Bhawan, the Interim Chief Minister stated that he voluntarily took the decision to step down from the post to make way for a new CM in the state.

He also maintained that he will continue in politics serving the party organisation. He said he will not ask for any position from the party in future. "There is no question of me sitting idle or going out of politics. I will strive to bring back the party to power every time," he underlined.

"I once again add that, there was no pressure from Delhi. I only decided to tender resignation on the occasion of completion of two years in office," he stated.

"It has been an honour to have served the state the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them," he said on Twitter.

He further stated, "I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi Ji, J.P. Nadda Ji, HM Amith Shah Ji for their support."

"Sarvodaya (Welfare of all) through Antyodaya (Welfare of the last poor man) has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of the people," he claimed.

"Our tallest leaders, starting from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atalji, Advaniji, Murali Manohar Joshiji have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the nation. I have also received immense love and support from Modiji, Amit Shahji and Naddaji," his Tweet read.

"Deeply influenced by Jagajyoti Basavanna's philosophy of Kayaka (work), Dasoha Tattva (service philosophy) & the life of Lingaikya (late) Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, I have dedicated my entire 50 years of public life towards nation building and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka," Yediyurappa maintained.

--IANS

mka/in