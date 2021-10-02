Illegal arms factory busted in West Bengal's Asansol, huge cache of weapons, ammunition seized

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): An illegal arms factory was busted in West Bengal's Asansol district on Friday.



Police have seized a huge cache of weapons and ammunition there.

"Seven pistols of 7.2 mm, 20 unfinished pistols, 14 finished magazines and 5 unfinished magazines were recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Abhishek Modi informed.

"Apart from this, machines and tools used in making weapons have also been recovered from them," he added.

Further, Modi informed that on September 23, an accused named Ash Mohammad was arrested and 25 pistols were recovered from him.

"On the information given by him, two accused from Uttar Pradesh were arrested. In the remand, the accused said that these people ran the arms factory at his house in the Disargarh area in Kulti police station," he said.

The police have been on alert ever since.


