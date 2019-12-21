Illegal Bangladeshis could be used to fuel unrest: Police

<br>This came to light when South-East District Police in Delhi arrested around ten persons for arson at Jamia Nagar, which has witnessed violence since last Sunday.

Police sources told IANS that among those arrested so far in the South East district were at least four Bangladeshis who were staying illegally and secretly for long at Delhi's Taimur Nagar.

When questioned by the New Friends Colony police, the arrested Bangladeshis expressed their ignorance about the new law, except saying that they were told "they would be soon sent back to Bangladesh."

The police identified the four Bangladeshis as Jumman, Anwar Kala, Ainal Hissain and Yunus. The police said the four were found involved in smuggling of drugs and were also drug consumers. They were also found under the influence of drugs when they were arrested for protesting, police said. Delhi Police have activated their cells in finding out illegal and barely literate Bangladeshis, whom they allege could be used for fuelling the current unrest.