Illegal cash, drugs seized ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls: Addl Chief Electoral Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Large amount of illegal cash, liquor, drugs and gold worth Rs 48 crore have been seized so far ahead of state assembly polls in Maharashtra, stated Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dilip Shinde on Monday.



"We have seized cash, liquor, gold, silver and drugs worth Rs 48 crore. Income Tax Department and other agencies have helped in seizing cash and other things. Around Rs 11 crore has been seized by the agencies till now," said Shinde.

Shinde asserted that the agencies will further keep a track and seize illegal cash, gold, alcohol and drugs ahead of the assembly polls.

"Today was the last day for withdrawal of nominations for Assembly elections in Maharashtra. We are yet to receive information from three constituencies, except those, names of 3,028 candidates are there in the list and remaining candidates have withdrawn," he added.

Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 24. (ANI)

