Illegal casino busted in Goa hotel; 15 arrested

Panaji, Sep 18 (IANS) An illegal casino operating out of a hotel was busted in the beach village of Varca in South Goa and 15 persons involved in the racket were arrested, Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

"In a joint raid led by PI #Colva and PI #Margao an illegal casino operating from a hotel at #Varca was busted. 15 persons involved in gambling activities were arrested. Chips w/Rs 6.9 Lacs and playing cards were recovered," Singh also said.