Illegal Covid test centre in Gurugram issues fake report

This Covid test centre was operating under the name of a reputed pathology lab near Leisure Valley Park at Sector-29 in Gurugram, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim in his police complaint said his corona test was conducted at this fake Covid-19 centre on Monday for which he paid Rs 900 through Paytm. On Tuesday, the centre had issued a Covid positive report via an e-mail.

"The victim found something suspicious in his report so he again visited the Covid centre which was found closed and a handwritten slip in the name of the pathology lab was attached. When he contacted the toll-free number of the pathology customer care centre, it was found that there is no collection centre in Gurugram to conduct Covid-19 tests. He was also told that no report of the Covid test has been released in the name of Piyush Bhatnagar," the victim told the police.

"In connection with the incident, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-29 police station against an unknown person. Further probe into the matter is on," said Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

