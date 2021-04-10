Illegal dance bar busted in Delhi, 5 held

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people for running an illegal dance bar in London Street restaurant in Rajouri Garden.



"At about 10:00 pm on April 8, secret information was received that illegal dance bar is running in London Street restaurant at BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, Delhi. The team immediately reached the spot, wherein it was found that the girls were dancing indecently and the persons available in the restaurant were not following social distance," the police said.

A case has been registered under the relevant section and the alleged accused has been arrested.

"They have been identified as Bhavna Sharma resident of Dwarka, Preet resident of Uttam Nagar, Jyoti resident of Rohini, Ritika resident of Jahangir Puri and Shahrukh resident of Aadarsh Nagar," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

