Illegal phone-tap case: Mumbai Police summons CBI chief for probe

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) In what is said to be an unprecedented development, the Mumbai Police has summoned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Jaiswal for the probe into the illegal phone-tap case, officials said here on Saturday.

Vide an email, the CBI chief has been asked to come here on October 14 for recording his version in the matter which had sparked a massive political row after it leaked out in March this year.