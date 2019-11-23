Illegally installed BJP govt in Maharashtra will have to step down in dishonour: Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that sooner than later the 'illegally installed' BJP government in Maharashtra will have to step down in 'dishonour.'

In a surprise development on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

"Developments since morning indicate that the BJP will get a huge setback soon for the political horse-trading they have orchestrated in Maharashtra," said Venugopal in a statement."They have shown deplorable political immorality to grab power at any cost and the Congress party will fight against this illegal and corrupt political treachery carried out misusing power and violating all constitutional provisions, by all means," added Venugopal.He further predicted that unable to prove majority, Fadnavis will have to step down "shamefully after the floor test in the Legislative Assembly".Venugopal said: "It is shameful that the President and the Governor have stooped to the standard of RSS workers for facilitating this dissolute political treachery. The Chief Minister was sworn in disgracefully under cover of darkness.""Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met the Governor only last night and consequently, the President's Rule was withdrawn without having a Cabinet meeting. The Governor invited Fadnavis without having any clear clue on the numbers they have," he said."Only a few NCP MLAs have fallen in the trap of BJP. All other MLAs of Congress and NCP are with us," said Venugopal. (ANI)