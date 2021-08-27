Illinois Guv issues vax mandate for teachers, college students

Besides the vaccination requirement, Pritzker on Thursday also imposed a statewide mandate requiring people aged two and above to wear masks in indoor locations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, Aug 27 (IANS) Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for teachers, college students, as well as all healthcare workers across the US state.

Educators who do not take the vaccine effective September 5 will be required to undergo testing.

The vaccine mandate affects all healthcare workers, including nursing home employees, all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and eligible students.

Employees in those settings and higher education students who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will be required to get tested for Covid-19 at least once per week.

Earlier this month, Pritzker had ordered a masking mandate for students, faculty and staff in early childhood learning centres and elementary and high schools, saying schools and districts that did not comply face sanctions, including the possible loss of state funding and participation in Illinois High School Association athletics.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously required Chicago Public School (CPS) employees to be vaccinated or provide proof of a valid reason not to take the shot.

On Wednesday, Lightfoot expanded her vaccine mandate to include all city workers.

Over the past week, Illinois has averaged 3,534 new cases a day, a jump since early July when the state was consistently averaging fewer than 1,000 cases a day.

The case positivity rate, the percentage of cases as a share of total tests, has now reached a seven-day average of 5.1 per cent, up from 3.3 per cent a month ago.

The state has averaged 24,196 vaccinations a day over the past week.

