ILP regime extended to Manipur, President signs order

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind signed an order to extend the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to Manipur on Wednesday.

The government's decision comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Lok Sabha that the ILP would be extended to the northeastern state.

After the President's order, Manipur is the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram to have the ILP regime in place.



Sharing the official gazette notification on Twitter, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "This historic day will remain a remarkable day forever in Manipur. Heartily thanking our iconic leaders for extending ILP in Manipur state."

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision which will exclude the states from the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill has been cleared by the Parliament, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod in the night. (ANI)

