I'm a doctor and I've taken Covaxin: TN health minister

Chennai: As the apprehensions around efficacy rate of Bharat Biotech's Covid 19 vaccine Covaxin continues to create fear, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, who is also a medical practitioner and an IMA member, takes Covaxin shot in Chennai, says, doing this to 'instill confidence'.

He tweeted, "I am doing this as a doctor and member of IMA, to instill confidence among health care workers. I request all to get vaccinated and safeguard themselves from Covid-19."

Doctors in Karnataka are refusing to take Covaxin for fear of proper trials in the third phase.

State Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said, "People were in the middle of Pongal holidays during the initial two days of vaccination drive, and there was also slight fear regarding the dosage. To clear that, many doctors and members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took the shot. I will also be taking the vaccine, not as a minister, but as a doctor and a member of the IMA."

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu so far has recorded over 8,31,866 positive cases, out of which, 8,14,098 have successfully recovered while 12,281 have succumbed to the infection. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 543 new cases, 772 fresh recoveries and 9 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the state is 5,487.