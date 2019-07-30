I'm sorry to let you down: CCD owner's letter

Bengaluru: Founder and owner of Cafe Coffee Day VG Siddhartha's letter to employees and its board of directors has been found.

Siddhartha was reported to have gone missing after he left from Bengaluru on Monday night, police said.

The letter dated July 27, states, "Every financial transaction is my responsibility...the law should hold me & only me accountable."

He said that having created 30,000 jobs directly, he has still "failed to create the right profitable business model despite best efforts".

"I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend. "There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG income tax in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although the revised returns have been filed by us," he said in the letter. Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, was headed for Sakaleshpur but on the way he had asked his driver to go towards Mangaluru, according to the police. On reaching a bridge over the Netravati river in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district, he got down from the car and told his driver that he was going for a walk. "He (Siddhartha) asked the driver to wait till his arrival. When he did not return even after two hours, the driver approached the police and lodged a missing complaint," deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Senthil Sasikant Senthil told PTI. More than 200 policemen and divers on about 25 boats were carrying out searches for him. The deputy commissioner said that sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service.