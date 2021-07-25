I'm yet to receive instructions from BJP high command, says Yediyurappa on speculation about resignation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): Amid speculations of a change of guard in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he is yet to receive instructions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command regarding his resignation and his replacement.



Earlier in the day, he had said that he was expecting suggestions from the party high command by the evening.

"I'm expecting suggestions from the high command by the evening. You (media) will also come to know what it will be," he had said.

Asked about it in the evening, he said, "I haven't received any instructions from the high command yet. I'll wait and follow their direction."

Speculations have been doing rounds about Yediyurappa's exit and a change of guard for several weeks. Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa step down as chief minister.

Amid these stirrings, he strongly denied having tendered his resignation amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka.

The 78-year-old Chief Minister had on Thursday said that he would abide by the party high command's decision and asserted that he will follow the directions of the BJP chief.

"There is an event on July 26 on completion of two years of our government here. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate," he had said.

Regarding talk of the appointment of a Dalit Chief Minister, he said that he was not concerned about it and the high command would decide.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai dismissed rumours that he would be made the next Chief Minister in the state.

"They are just speculations, nothing is official. I don't want to answer any speculative question," Bommai said. (ANI)

